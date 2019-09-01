The 2019-20 school year has begun and is off to a great start as we welcome almost 6,000 students to our nine school sites.

This month, our school board unanimously approved a new pay scale that will increase Bartlesville teachers’ annual salaries by $1,220 and each teacher will also move up a step on the pay scale.

The classified agreement was also approved, resulting in a three-step increase for all returning hourly employees. According to the new salary schedule, the new total salary is $40,748 for a first-year teacher which is over a $6,689 total increase in the last two years. We are thankful for the increased funds to address the ongoing teacher shortage in the state of Oklahoma.

During registration in August, staff members spent two weeks issuing over 1,700 take-home Chromebooks to 6th, 7th, and 8th graders, freshmen, as well as the sophomores, juniors, and seniors new to our district. The returning sophomores, juniors, and seniors had received devices in previous years which they could keep and use over the summer. Every middle school and high school student in regular education now has a take-home Chromebook.

That is over 2,900 devices in use on a daily basis, plus many cart-based devices in use across the district. The secondary school students and their instructors will be using Canvas, the same learning management system used at the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University, Southern Nazarene University, Texas A&M, the University of Texas at Austin, Baylor, Harvard, Yale, Brown, and many more.

I deeply appreciate our teachers who are putting in extra time and effort to provide digital instruction for their students and tolerate the inevitable growing pains. Our elementary schools are already in on the act, with four or more shared Chromebook carts in place at each elementary school. An ST Math grant from Phillips 66 will provide another nine carts across our six elementary schools this fall.

We are entering year four of our six-year Student Computing Initiative. Our rapid progress would not be possible without the support of the Bartlesville community and the passing of the Bruin bond issues. The planning process for the 2019 bond projects is already underway for the new pressbox and the agriculture classroom and shop building.

We are excited to kick off the 2019-2020 football season with the new turf, which features a shock pad for improved player protection. Our new football coach, Jason Sport, and his staff have done a tremendous job of improving the culture of the Bruin program. Our first two varsity football games are at home, and I encourage you to come out and support the Bruins! It is a great opportunity to see our team play and watch the Bruin Brigade and the cheer and pom squads perform.

We appreciate the outstanding support we receive from the community and are proud of all of our students’ accomplishments. This year will again be a great time to be a Bruin.

— Chuck McCauley is the superintendent of Bartlesville Public Schools.