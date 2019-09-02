OBU recently received numerous high marks from College Consensus as part of their 2019 rankings, including a seventh place ranking on a list of Best Online Christian Colleges and Universities in the nation. OBU also ranked second in Best Colleges and Universities in Oklahoma and eighth in Best Regional Colleges of the West.

The University made the Top 100 Best Small Colleges in the Nation list and was also ranked 13th on the list of Best Christian Colleges and Universities in the Nation. OBU was one of only four schools in Oklahoma ranked on the Best Colleges and Universities in the Nation list.

College Consensus, a unique new college review aggregator, uses a distinct method of ranking colleges and universities. Three categories comprise the ranking criteria: publisher consensus, student consensus and college consensus. These ranking averages are combined to give the college or university an overall score. College Consensus takes into consideration the overall price, the amount of federal aid awarded, the number of students enrolled and the number of students who graduate in four years.

Christian colleges are often judged on a different scale than secular institutions, but for the College Consensus, all colleges – big and small, national and regional, private and public – are put on the same plane. By bringing together published rankings and student reviews into on aggregate ranking, College Consensus gives students a full picture of how a college is perceived. In fact, the loyalty of Christian college graduates often gives Christian institutions an advantage in student reviews.

The Consensus Best Regional Colleges of the West looks for the most trustworthy, least biased ranking of the bachelor’s and associate’s colleges doing the invaluable work of preparing students for the workforce.

To qualify for the Best Online Christian Colleges and Universities ranking, institutions must have a Consensus Score and at least 5 fully online degree programs, either undergraduate or graduate. OBU meets this requirement through its online graduate degree offerings, including MBA options, MSN, Christian studies and intercultural studies.

The College Consensus ranking of the Best Christian Colleges combines the published rankings of a wide selection of trusted media outlets, with those from some of the more trustworthy student review sites, to determine the overall most highly regarded Christ-centered schools. The pool of colleges and universities defined as “Christ-centered schools” is as defined by the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities. Christian students of all denominations often find that a college experience rooted in their faith is the right choice for them, and with College Consensus’ all-encompassing method, prospective students can trust that their choice passes muster with experts and students alike.

The Best Small Colleges ranking gives prospective students and their families a rigorous and full look at their options. Whatever the reason – small class sizes, personalized attention, close-knit student bodies or student safety – students can trust the College Consensus rankings to provide a fair comparison.

