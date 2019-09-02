The City of Shawnee and Shawnee Municipal Authority has begun the installation of the automated meter project. The contractor, Second Sight Systems, will be seen around the city and in neighborhoods. Installation crews will be wearing neon yellow shirts with the Second Sight Systems logo on them and carrying identification issued by the city.

“The installers and City employees will not ask nor need to come in your house,” a City of Shawnee Facebook post reads. “Their vehicles will have Second Sight System’s logo along with the Shawnee Municipal Authority’s logo magnets.”

Access will only be needed on the portion of property that has the meter.

“They also will verify the meter is working by using an outside faucet,” the post reads.