The Shawnee Public Library culminates its Summer Learning Program with what’s become a yearly tradition with its Teen Mural Unveiling, taking place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.

This is a celebration of the public art display “Painting with Van Gogh,” which was put together by teens during this year’s Summer Learning Program. The exhibit will feature 24 individual canvasses put together by teens and then assembled to reveal Vincent Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” masterpiece.

The display will join multiple murals put together in past summers by Shawnee-area teens. Those adorn the walls in the library’s Community Rooms, the library foyer and the children’s department.

All ages are invited to come attend the unveiling, and no advance registration is required.

For more information, visit the library, call 275-6353 or go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/shawnee.