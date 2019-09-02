Oklahoma State University’s Center for Veterinary Health Sciences officially welcomed the class of 2023 at an Induction Ceremony held on the OSU Stillwater campus on Aug. 16.

Among the 106 students was Cody Gingrich of Shawnee. Gingrich has a bachelor’s degree in Animal Science/Pre-Veterinary from Oklahoma State University. He is the son of Stacy and Elicia Gingrich of Shawnee.

“We are excited for these students to join our DVM program,” said Dr. Carlos Risco, dean of the veterinary center. “Since last year we hired many new faculty members who are eager to work with our students, nine of which are new positions including a full-time counselor and wellness coordinator.”

Comprised of 86 females and 20 males the class of 2023 represents the states of Arkansas, California, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah and Vermont.