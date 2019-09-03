There may or may not be a 66 Conference Tournament champion in 2019.

Prague and Stroud were scheduled to meet for the crown Saturday but the game was rained out.

Prague head coach Dailyn King said the two squads were going to try to find a rescheduling date.

Prague is off to an 11-3 start, including triumphs over Seminole, 8-0, and Holdenville, 7-2, in opening-round games of the 66 Conference Tournament.

“We have been progressing with our approaches at the plate and are improving every time out,” King said. “We have done a good job.”

Beth Denney and Demi Manning have multiple home runs, with Denney recording two walk-off blasts.

Prague, 2-0 in district play will be on the road this week for three district matchups — Chisholm Tuesday, Perry Thursday and Newkirk Saturday.

The next Prague home game is slated for Monday, Sept. 9 against Kellyville.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.