A 4-year-old boy died Tuesday evening following an accidental drowning in McLoud, police have confirmed.

McLoud Police Chief Wes Elliott said the call came in about 6:01 p.m. and officers arrived at the residential pond shortly after and started CPR.

The child was transported to SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital Shawnee, the chief said, where he was pronounced dead at 7:06 p.m.

No other details have been released.