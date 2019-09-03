The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports a fatality accident claimed the life of a Holdenville man Tuesday morning on SH 66, just east of 3380 Road near Warwick in Lincoln County.

A 1997 Chevrolet pickup driven by Joseph Ledbetter, 33, of Holdenville, was eastbound on SH 66 from 3380 Road, the patrol said, when the vehicle went left of center and struck head-on a 2018 Ford F-150 driven westbound by Roccitte Castle, 44, of Chandler.

The OHP said Ledbetter was pronounced deceased at the scene by Chandler EMS from head, internal trunk, external trunk, arm, and leg injuries. He was transported by Lehman Funeral Home to their funeral home in Wellston.

Castle was transported by Air Evac helicopter to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and then admitted with head, internal trunk, external trunk as well as arm and leg injuries., the patrol noted.

The crash occurred about 5:35 a.m.

Cause of the collision is listed as left of center in meeting, while the condition of Ledbetter at the time of the accident is still under investigation, OHP reports.