It’s been an up-and-down season for Shawnee entering September.

“I feel like our downfall so far has been our inconsistency,” SHS coach David Rolette said. “We haven’t been able to put together a string of games where we play consistently well.

“We’re capable of beating anybody, but we are also capable of losing to anybody. It’s just been who has been able to play the best that night.”

Shawnee hasn’t played since a Thursday night 7-1 home loss to Sand Springs. That brought Shawnee’s district mark to 2-2 and its overall record to 6-9.

Several errors were costly for Shawnee. Two first-inning throwing miscues allowed the visitors to score a single run. Two more unearned runs in the sixth came on a dropped infield fly. Sand Springs also had a 2-run double in the third and a 2-run home run in the fifth.

Annica Anderson absorbed the loss after going five innings as the starter. Stormee Reed came on in relief.

Shawnee will be home at 5 p.m. today against district foe Jenks. The Lady Wolves will play host to non-district opponent Deer Creek Thursday.

Rolette’s squad will play in the Choctaw Tournament Friday and Saturday. They will play two games both days.

