ROFF — Despite a 4-of-4 effort at the plate from Patch Hamilton, Asher was upended 15-7 by Roff Saturday in the championship game of the Roff Invitational.

Hamilton recorded two doubles and two singles as Asher outhit Roff 13-9.

Unfortunately for Asher, it doled out 10 walks to go with two errors. Roff tallied eight runs in the bottom of the third, then stopped the contest on the run rule with seven runs in the fifth.

Jake Dobbs of Asher was 3 of 3 with a double and two singles. Teammate Trevor Martin had a solo home run.

Tahlan Hamilton added two singles.

Roff pitcher Brady Benedict fanned six and walked four in a five-inning outing.

Asher earned its finals berth with a 9-6 semifinal triumph over Byng.

Hamilton homered (solo) and doubled in going 3 for 5. Trevor Martin was 3 for 4 with a homer, scored twice and knocked in three runs.

Winning pitcher Bryson Martin, who relieved starter Patch Hamilton with two outs in the first, permitted just one hit and fanned eight in a sparking 6 1/3 –inning stint.

Byng scored all six of its runs in the first. Asher tallied three runs in the fourth to tie the game, then added a single run in the sixth and two runs in the seventh.

Asher, 6-7 and ranked seventh in Class B, will see its next action Thursday at the Latta Tournament. Asher will meet Latta at 12:30 and Dale at 4:30.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.