Supported by a 15-hit attack, Dale pitcher Addie Bell fired a two-hitter in a 10-0 victory over Crescent Tuesday.

DALE — Supported by a 15-hit attack, Dale pitcher Addie Bell fired a two-hitter in a 10-0 victory over Crescent Tuesday.

The game was stopped after six innings on the run rule.

Bell registered six strikeouts and didn’t issue a walk as Dale improved to 11-4.

Five Lady Pirates — Sam Hartman, Jordyn Powell, Maddie Conley, Makenzy Herman and Bell — doubled. Hartman went 3 for 4 with two runs batted in and two runs.

Emmie Idleman added three singles while Jalynn Haley and Bell notched two hits each.

Dale went 2-2 over the weekend at the Tushka Tournament. The Lady Pirates posted victories over Calera (6-3) and Wister (4-3) while falling to Howe, 11-3, and Latta, 7-2.

In the win over Calera, Chase Caram and Anna Hester of Dale tripled. Conley and Idelman doubled.

Against Wister, Dale scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to overcome a 3-0 deficit. Conley spanked a bases-clearing double and Hester posted another two-bagger.

Dale will participate in the McLoud Invitational Thursday through Saturday. The Lady Pirates, who will be a white pool entrant, have three Thursday games slated —Meeker at 11:30 a.m., Harrah at 5:30 and Glencoe at 7.

Jones is the other white pool member.

Members of the red pool are McLoud, Davenport, Konawa, Tecumseh and Chandler.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.