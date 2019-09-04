Tessa Cooper fired a 3-hitter Tuesday as Prague riddled Chisholm 9-1 in a district matchup.

Cooper permitted two doubles and a single in seven innings. She walked three and fanned one.

Five Red Devils — Diana Manning, Beth Denney, Adisyn Auld, Demi Manning and Taylor Hodges — posted two hits. Denney tripled and Hodges doubled as Prague collected 13 hits.

Chisholm committed three errors, leading to three unearned runs. Prague was errorless.

Diana Manning, Demi Manning, Hodges and Abby Kipps drove in two runs.

Prague, 12-3 overall, will travel to Perry Thursday and Newkirk Saturday in district action.

The Red Devils have a 3-0 district mark.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.