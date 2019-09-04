Siena Deatherage clubbed a two-run double and pitched a four-hitter, igniting Seminole to a 4-1 victory over Bethel Tuesday.

Bethel scored an unearned run in the top of the first inning as Shelby Spurgin crossed the plate on Peyton Meiler’s single.

Seminole quickly retaliated on Kaitlyn Mathews’ RBI single, followed by Deatherage’s two-bagger.

Seminole added another run in the sixth.

Pitcher Annie Compton of Bethel was credited with surrendering four runs, but just one was earned as the Wildcats made three errors.

Compton whiffed three and permitted 10 hits.

Jordan Blair of Bethel doubled. Spurgin stole two bases.

Seminole, 9-7, will play Thursday at Purcell.

Bethel will tangle with Hartshorne at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Silo Tournament. Friday, Bethel will engage Holdenville at 9 a.m. and Silo at 6:15 p.m. with both games at Silo.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.