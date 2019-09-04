The Shawnee Lady Wolves came up on the short end of a 7-5 decision to the visiting Jenks Trojans on Tuesday.

SHAWNEE—The Shawnee Lady Wolves came up on the short end of a 7-5 decision to the visiting Jenks Trojans on Tuesday.

The Lady Wolves trailed 7-5 heading into the final inning of play and looked like they may pull off some final at-bat heroics. Tatum Sparks led off the inning with a single to center then moved to second base on a walk to Hallie Wilson. That brought Carly Torbett to the plate with no outs. Earlier in the contest, Torbett lit up Jenks pitcher Jordyn Pipkin for a double, a triple and accounted for four of Shawnee’s five runs.

Pipkin won this battle and struck out Torbett. Anneca Anderson then flied out before Laynie Rimer’s foul out down the right field line ended the game.

Shawnee scored its five runs on seven hits and four walks.

Jenks opened the game with a two-run first inning before the Wolves countered with a single run in the bottom half. Sparks started things off with a lead-off single then moved to second, just like in the seventh inning, on a walk by Wilson. Torbert drove Sparks home on an RBI double to center field. Wilson was thrown out at third on the play and Rimer grounded out to end the inning.

Jenks opened up a 6-1 lead after their second at bat. They scored the four runs on three hits and took advantage of a Shawnee outfield miscue that led to two Trojans reaching home plate.

Shawnee answered in the bottom of the second. Senior Mia Gipp led off with a double to left field and moved to third on a bunt by Kali Kasterke. Baylie Enright was then hit by a Pipkin pitch and Trinitie Butler reached first on a walk to lead the bases. Wilson then drew another walk to bring across a run for Shawnee. With bases still loaded, Torbett then hit a ball to right center field just far enough that the Jenks center fielder couldn’t get a glove on, scoring three runs and cutting the deficit to 6-5 heading into the third inning.

The game stayed at 6-5 through the next three innings.

Jenks increased the lead to 7-5 on an RBI double by Pipkin in the sixth frame. That set up the Wolves last gasp in the seventh.

Pipkin earned the win for the Trojans, while Stormee Reed dropped the decision for Shawnee. The sophomore pitcher gave up seven runs on 12 hits. She gave up only two walks and struck out seven.

Shawnee falls to 6-10, overall, and 2-3 in district play. The Lady Wolves will play host to Deer Creek on Thursday at 5 p.m.