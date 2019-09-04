OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company (OG&E) and the OGE Energy Corp. Foundation Inc. will donate $30,000 in matching funds to teachers’ STREM projects for the 2019-2020 school year. Funding for projects will be provided through DonorsChoose.org, a crowdfunding platform for educators.

The company and its foundation will match donations, dollar-for-dollar, for qualifying projects requesting books, educational kits, games and lab equipment that meet the following STREM criteria:

· Math and Science -- includes mathematics, environmental science, health and life sciences, and applied science

· Literacy and Language – includes literacy, literature and writing

The $30,000 in matching funds will be available to projects in public schools that are located in OG&E’s service area with at least 75 percent of students from low-income households. Projects must have a total cost of $600 or less.

The company previously announced it was using DonorsChoose.org to provide $70,000 to fund projects that promote or teach energy efficiency and/or request EPA-rated products for the classroom.

“We are proud to partner with our community schools and help fund innovative and creative programs for students,” said Kathleen O’Shea, OGE spokesperson. “We believe it’s important to support the schools in our communities and provide resources to help students have lifelong success.”

Since 2003, OG&E has donated $500,000 for teachers’ classroom projects as part of its continued efforts to support and strengthen its communities through education.

About OG&E

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), is Oklahoma’s largest electric utility. For more than a century, we have provided customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas the safe, reliable electricity needed to power their businesses and homes at rates below the national average. Our employees are committed to generating and delivering electricity, protecting the environment and providing excellent service to our 852,000 customers. OG&E has 6,976 MW of electric generation capacity fueled by low-sulfur coal, natural gas, wind and solar. OG&E employees live, work and volunteer in the communities we serve. For more information about OG&E, visit our website at http://www.oge.com or follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ogepower and Twitter: @OGandE.

The OGE Energy Corp. Foundation Inc. provides grants to 501(c)(3) charities to support programs, organizations and institutions that enhance quality of life and economic well-being in the communities where OGE operates.