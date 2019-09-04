Dale employed four pitchers in a 12-8 setback to Oktaha Tuesday.

Starter Jaxon Wright, who went the first two innings, gave up five runs, three hits and fanned four. He issued two walks and hit two batters.

Jono Johnson also went two innings and gave up five runs. He fanned four and walked two while giving up three hits.

David Herring was touched for two runs but no hits in one inning. Ike Shirey didn’t allow a run in one inning, striking out one and walking one.

Dale, like Oktaha, finished with six hits. Karson Hunt cranked a three-run home run in the third and Johnson blasted a three-run double in the seventh.

Shirey was 2 of 2 with a double and four runs. Herring drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.

Dale posted two errors. Oktaha didn’t have an error.

Dale, 12-2, will compete in the Latta Tournament Thursday through Saturday. The Pirates will oppose Asher at 4:30 Thursday and Latta at 4:30 Friday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.