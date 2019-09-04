Ricky Dug McMahan, age 63, of Tecumseh, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Shawnee.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, and continue until service time, with the family gathering to meet friends from 5 to 7 p.m.

Service will be 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 6, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Heard officiating. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

