Harvest Moon, a fundraising dinner to benefit Community Market of Pottawatomie County, is set for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at 120 S. Center in Shawnee. The purchase of just one ticket can feed a faily for seven months. Tickets are up for sale now. For more information or to buy tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/harvest-moon-tickets-68641306997.