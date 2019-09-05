ADA – Richard Hall, who specializes in videos on history and politics, will present the annual Rothbaum Lecture Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 3 p.m. in East Central University’s Raymond J. Estep Multimedia Center inside the Bill S. Cole University.

The lecture, which is part of the recognition of Constitution Day, is free and open to the public.

Hall will be showing the new film by Nerds Make Media entitled “Confounding Father: A Contrarian Look at the U.S. Constitution,” a classroom documentary that tells the story of the constitutional convention from the contrarian viewpoint of anti-federalists.

He will also be meeting with mass media and history students about the documentary as a means of delivering history content.

Among Hall’s work and accomplishments are:

*conceived and produced the weekly C-SPAN archival film series Reel America®.

*produces, shoots and edits the American Artifacts series which visits museums and historice places. He has donw more than 200 episodes.

*interview numerous authors, journalists, politicians and many others for broadcast on C-SPAN.

*taught both Final Cut and Adobe Premiere editing.

*presents a Docs in Progress/We Are Takoma “Vintage Classroom Films” program several times a year.

*co-facilitates the Docs in Progress/Women in Film and Video Roundtable.

The Rothbaum Lecture is funded through an endowment established by the late Julian Rothbaum with a $25,000 gift to the ECU Foundation, Inc. that was matched by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. He also established an endowment to fund the George Nigh Award for ECU’s top graduating senior.

Rothbaum, who lived in Tulsa, was a longtime leader in Oklahoma civic affairs, a 1986 inductee into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame and a former member of the Oklahoma State Regents for High Education and the University of Oklahoma Regents.

For more information on the Rothbaum Lecture, contact Dr. Scott Barton at sbarton@ecok.edu or 580-559-5563.