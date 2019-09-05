Hardena Elizabeth Fletcher Hull, 101, of Marietta, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Mercy Hospital of Ardmore. She was born July 22, 1918 at Dougherty to David Arthur Fletcher and Vada Faye Carroll Fletcher.

Dena was preceded in death by husband, William Fred “Chick” Hull; daughter, Gailya Ardeta “Gaye” Curran; sister, Hazel Fletcher Phillips; and brother, David Arthur Fletcher, Jr.

She leaves behind a daughter, Royce Pendergast and husband, Eldon of Houston; son, Mike Hull and wife, Cynthia of Newkirk, Okla.; sister, Pat Hemphill and husband, Norm of Peoria, Ariz.; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Dena retired from the field of education where she touched the lives of many children. She never stopped educating herself. In her 80s, she became competent with the computer.

She enjoyed writing poetry, working crossword puzzles and playing the domino game, Pitch. She loved her friends at the Senior Center in Marietta where she enjoyed lunch and games of Pitch.

Her neighbors watched over Dena over the years after Chick’s death and with the help of Charlsie Hefley and Maxine Terrill she was able to remain in her home on Randolph Street.

Serving as honorary pallbearers are Jay Curran, David Pendergast, Jayson Derrick, David “Deuce” Hull and Mitch Hull.

The family would like to thank all those who loved and watched over Dena through the years.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home, Marietta. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Lakeview Cemetery in Marietta. Officiating will be Pastor Brett Alberda.

