Jimmy Carl Teague

Born October 1, 1952 - Died July 30, 2019. A native of Grove, OK. Jim Graduated from Grove High School in 1970.

Teague was preceded in death by his Father, Homer C. Teague, his first wife, Virginia (Jenni) Herndon Teague and his second wife, Pamela Morgan Teague.

He is survived by his Mother, Mabel (Wasson) Teague, his brother David Teague, and wife Dorothy (Whitten) Teague. His sister, Barbara (Teague) Talley, and her husband David Talley, a daughter Genevieve (Teague) Lunceford and her husband John Lunceford and a step son, Jesse Morrow along with many Nieces and Nephews who loved him.

Jimmy enjoyed Woodworking, mushroom hunting, spending time with family, cooking and spending time on the creek.

Graveside services will be on Sept 28 at 11 AM at Tracy cemetery in Anderson, Mo.