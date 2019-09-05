Judith Ann Gray, 75 of Grove, joined her husband and two sons in heaven on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

Judy was born in Long Beach, CA on May 28, 1944 to Kenneth Baker and Burn Eva Baker Browning. She was united in marriage to Daryl Gray on January 23, 1967. She enjoyed traveling with Daryl and her grandchildren. She was always up for adventures and exploring new things. She cherished her friends and family, and always made an effort to keep in touch with those that no longer resided in Grove. She had a fun, loving, and upbeat personality that was loved by everyone. Her smile and inner beauty was so contagious! Judy was an outstanding nurse, serving the Grove community for 21 years. She was a part time employee with Worley Luginbuel Funeral Home since 2008, where she continued to touch lives and help others through times of need. Not only did Judy enjoy traveling, she also loved crafting, tending her flower beds, music, and going to the movies with her friends. But, among all things, her favorite time spent was time with family.

Survivors include her children: Marc Gray and wife Tammy of Edmond and Lisa Lovelady and husband Steve of Grove, one brother Larry Baker and wife Edella of Tulsa, 8 grandchildren: Emily Reed and husband Jeff of Leavenworth, KS, Kyle Lovelady and wife Hayley of Derby, KS, Ashley Gray of Edmond, OK, Katie Marshall and husband Kevin of Noble, OK, Sara Walker and Casey of Edmond, OK, and Ben, Nick, and Xander Gray of Centerton, AR, and 4 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Dixie Lee Baker, husband Daryl Gray, and sons Phil and Jarrell Gray.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Worley Luginbuel Funeral Home of Grove. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, September 6, 2019 at the First Christian Church of Grove with Pastor Thomas Hawkins officiating. Interment will follow at Olympus Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.honoringmemories.com or on the Worley Luginbuel Facebook Page.