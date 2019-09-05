Nominations are now being accepted for school librarians in the School Library Journal's (SLJ) School Librarian of the Year 2020.

Nominations are now being accepted for school librarians in the School Library Journal's (SLJ) School Librarian of the Year 2020.

Administered by SLJ and sponsored by Scholastic Book Fairs and Scholastic Digital Solutions, the award honors a K–12 library professional for outstanding achievement and the exemplary use of 21st-century tools and services to engage children and teens toward fostering multiple literacies, according to the SLJ website, at slj.com.

For more information, visit slj.com/schoollibrarianoftheyear.