Robert Donald Fowler Jr., 48, passed away Sept. 1, 2019, at his home in Del City.

Born Feb. 12, 1971, in Shawnee, he was the son of Robert Donald Fowler Sr. and Katie Marie (Lowery) Fowler.

Robert was a graduate of Dale High School in 1989 and was a mental health technician for over 20 years working for St. Anthony’s since 2006.

He loved OU football, hunting, fishing for bass and catfish, his Boston Terrier “Canelo,” and watching golf and tennis. Robert loved Rock’N’Roll music and his favorite musicians included Guns&Roses, Lynard Skynard, Elvis Presley, Led Zepplin, and the Beatles.

Preceding him in death were his paternal grandparents, Vernoy Robert Fowler and Lelian M. Fowler, his maternal grandmother, Betty J. Wood, his parents, Robert D. Fowler, Sr. and Katie M. Fowler.

Survivors include his brother, Scott A. Fowler, his sister-in-law, Angela D. Fowler, grandfather, Gillia J. Wood, and his aunt Anita J. Wood, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, at Bill Eisenhour Northeast Chapel, 8805 NE 23rd St., Oklahoma City, OK 73141.