A standoff situation at a home in Shawnee has ended with police reporting the suspect has died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano said a hit-and-run accident in the area led police to a home and shots were allegedly fired by a suspect inside.

During the ordeal, Jefferson Elementary School and Shawnee High School were placed on precautionary lockdown as police work the scene. Once give all the clear, bus routes that were held resumed, but were running 20 minutes behind.

The standoff ended when police went inside and found the suspect deceased. No one else was inside.



Lozano has identified the decedent as Brandon Goodin, no age listed.

