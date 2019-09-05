As Shawnee police continued negotiations at a standoff scene near Kickapoo and Dewey Streets Thursday afternoon, which has prompted a lockdown of at least two schools, Shawnee Public Schools put after-school bus transportation on hold, but has since been given the all clear.

The standoff, which began before noon, was prompted by a hit-and-run accident, said Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano. Officers responding to the home reported shots fired by the suspect from inside, with a standoff beginning with that hit-and-run suspect. No injuries have been reported.

The entire area has been blocked off as officers work that scene, with Jefferson Elementary and Shawnee High School both placed on lockdown as a precaution when the incident began.

Shawnee Public Schools first said it would delay all after-school bus transportation district-wide until cleared by the Shawnee Police Department due to the location of the transportation department. The three sites Jefferson Elementary, Shawnee High School, and Jim Thorpe Academy were on lockdown.

SPS just received an all clear from Shawnee police just before 3 p.m. Buses are now released to transport students and will be running about 20 minutes behind schedule.

"We apologize for the inconvenience but wanted to take all necessary precautions to keep students and staff safe," the district reported.

