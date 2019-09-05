While it might be early in the season, the Wilson Eagles are already brimming with confidence.

While it might be early in the season, the Wilson Eagles are already brimming with confidence.

Their circumstances this week could make things better as they are making their home debut.

Wilson (1-0) will play its second game of the season at 7:30 p.m. Friday night against Caddo at Skinny Stewart Stadium.

Last week the Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak dating back to last season, as they rolled to a 46-0 victory over the Paoli Pugs on the road.

The game ended in the fourth quarter via mercy rule, as quarterback Logan Schaaf threw for two touchdowns on 7-of-8 passing for 99 yards while rushing for 81 yards on three carries for one touchdown.

As for the Bruins, they were rained out last week in what would have been their final scrimmage of the preseason.

Despite not having played an official down this season, Wilson coach Kenny Ridley was quick to point out that Caddo will present its own set of challenges for his squad.

“Caddo has much more team speed than Paoli did,” he said. “They have a very tough zone read offensive scheme. This is pretty much going to be their first action in about two weeks since their last scrimmage got rained out.”

“I think having played last week will work to our advantage,” Ridley added. “We’re healthy after week zero and we feel like we did some good things against Paoli. I feel like we can build off of those against Caddo.”

Last year when these two teams met in Caddo, it was a happy hunting ground for the Eagles, who came away with a comfortable 44-18 victory.

When the Bruins last appeared at Skinny Stewart Stadium in 2018, they were defeated by a score of 44-18 against the Eagles, while losing by the same score during the 2017 campaign.

The last time a Bruins team defeated Wilson was during the 2016 season when Caddo claimed a mercy rule 51-6 victory in Caddo.