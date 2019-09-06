DEPEW— Asher knocked off Depew 3-2 Friday as Jordan Odell took the pitching victory in the 4 ½-inning matchup.

Odell gave up two hits, whiffed four and walked two.

Makinize Odell spearheaded Asher’s seven-hit attack with two singles.

In a Thursday game, Alexis Francis and Madilynn Larman spanked doubles, igniting Asher to an 8-6 win over Lookeba-Sickles.

Francis went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs. Larman also had two RBI.

Odell, the victor, was touched for six hits and six runs, but only two of the runs were earned as Asher errored twice.

Odell finished with four strikeouts and two walks.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.