LATTA — Karson Hunt smashed a 3-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to propel Dale to a 5-3 triumph over Latta Friday at the Latta Tournament.

Prior to Hunt’s blast, David Herring’s RBI single gave Dale a 2-1 lead. A Tanner Collins’ walk then set up Hunt’s fourth Hr of the season, tying him with Herring for the team lead.

Starting Dale pitcher Jono Johnson threw the first five innings, permitting one run on three hits. He struck out seven and walked seven.

Herring, who pitched the last two innings, allowed two runs and four hits. He fanned one and walked one.

Dale, in upping its record to 14-2, advanced to Saturday’s 3:30 championship game against Friday’s Silo-Byng winner.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.