Bethel dropped decisions to Colbert, 11-0, and Silo, 10-0, Thursday at the Silo Tournament.

SILO — Bethel dropped decisions to Colbert, 11-0, and Silo, 10-0, Thursday at the Silo Tournament.

Collecting singles for Bethel against Colbert were Audrey Wade, Annie Compton and Laney O’Rorke.

Shelby Spurgin singled against Silo and O’Rorke stole a base.

Bethel, 2-10, will continue tournament play today.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.