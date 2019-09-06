Down 3-0 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, Dale rallied past Asher 4-3 Thursday at the Latta Tournament.

LATTA — Down 3-0 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, Dale rallied past Asher 4-3 Thursday at the Latta Tournament.

David Herring led off the Dale sixth with a double, advanced to second on a Karson Hunt bunt single and scored on Jono Johnson’s single. After a stolen base put runners at second and third, Cade McQuain laced a tying, 2-run single to center off Trevor Martin.

In the bottom of the seventh, Ike Shirey smashed a leadoff double and scored all the way from second when Tanner Collins laid down a bunt and the infield throw to first was dropped.

Johnson, Shirey and Hunt collected two hits apiece.

Shirey, the starting pitcher, allowed three runs and four hits in six innings. He walked five.

Herring retired Asher in order in the top of the seventh.

“That was a good win. Trevor Martin is a really, really good pitcher,” Dale coach Eddie Jeffcoat said.

Martin surrendered nine hits, walked three and struck out 10.

Dale, 13-2, will engage Latta at 4:30 today.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.