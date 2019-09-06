The Bartlesville Community Foundation is a collection of endowed funds that benefit the charitable organizations, programs, and special projects of the Bartlesville area. The purpose of the BCF is to provide a steady source of income to these entities, as well as grants.

By bringing funds together, the BCF is able to provide administrative, investment and grant-making support for everyone while eliminating the need for individual donors to establish separate institutions.

On Aug. 26, the BCF began accepting proposals for our fall grant cycle. We will accept applications through 5 p.m. Sept. 30 for grants funded by the Allied Arts & Humanities, Legacy Hall of Fame and Service League.

The Allied Arts & Humanities Fund delivers an opportunity to support the Bartlesville area’s cultural organizations in their missions to provide access to arts and humanities programming. This grant specifically targets the funding of new programs; on-going programs that will serve new audiences; and programs focusing on under-served audiences. Grant requests cannot exceed 50 % of the total project cost and should range from $500-$2,000 maximum.

Each year, the Foundation’s Legacy Hall of Fame recognizes families that have been generous to the Bartlesville community. To continue their legacy and community impact, the Foundation makes grants from the Legacy Hall of Fame Fund.

Any not-for-profit organization is eligible to apply for a grant from the Legacy Hall of Fame Fund. This fund looks for applicants with the most innovative proposals in the areas of programs, new initiatives, or capacity building. Several grants will be awarded and nonprofits may request up to $1,500.

The Service League continues its legacy of supporting Washington County youth by providing grants to programs and organizations that offer services to teens and children.

For over 50 years, Service League provided teens with a safe place to gather at the Youth Canteen, awarded scholarships to area students, and supported youth throughout the county. Service League operated the Bargain Box Annex and held the Kitchens & More Tour to support their charitable work.

The Service League Fund invites any not-for-profit offering programs and services for youth in Washington County to apply for a maximum of $5,000. This fund looks for applicants searching for support in areas of general operating, programming, new initiatives and training.

Grant applications for all three of these funds can be submitted online at http://bartlesvillecf.org/grants-overview. Please contact me 918-337-2287 if I can answer any questions or provide more information.

The Bartlesville Community Foundation strengthens nonprofits through The Power of Together.

The Foundation builds permanent endowments, manages grant and scholarship programs, supports new charitable endeavors, and offers educational opportunities to enhance nonprofit and donors’ philanthropic goals.

— Laura Jensen is director of operations for Bartlesville Community Foundation. She can be reached at 918-337-2287 or laura@bartlesvillecf.org.