HARRAH — Seminole dominated the trenches Friday night in blitzing Harrah 40-8 in a non-district matchup.

The Chieftains, in their season opener, amassed 256 yards rushing on 37 carries for a 6.9-yard average.

Harrah recorded just 86 ground yards on 30 attempts, a 2.8-yard average.

Senior Cameron Gunville, a 185-pounder, achieved 164 yards on 17 carries, a 9.6-yard average.

Gunville launched the scoring with a 48-yard run in the first quarter, then added touchdown dashes of 32 and 38 yards as Seminole went on a 28-0 binge in the second quarter to take a 34-0 halftime advantage.

Sophomore quarterback Brendan Rodriguez hooked up with junior Easton Wurtz on a 60-yard scoring pass in the second quarter and freshman Vcake Wassana returned an interception 40 yards to paydirt.

Wassana had two of Seminole’s three interceptions. Ethan Cox of Seminole also pilfered a pass.

Rodriguez posted Seminole’s only second-half scoring with a 3-yard run in the third quarter.

Wurtz totaled five catches for 123 yards.

Seminole punted just one time.

Seminole will entertain Tecumseh Friday night. The Savages dropped a 29-27 decision to Bethel in their season opener.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.