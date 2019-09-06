FAIR PHOTO GALLERY

Shawnee residents and those from surrounding communities attended the third day of the 81st Pottawatomie County Free Fair on Friday.

Many students from throughout the county gathered at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition for Kids Day at the Fair and enjoyed the carnival and other activities.

Many families enjoyed visiting the exhibits and booths scattered throughout the Fair.

Several booths, art pieces, food and cattle were judged and people were awarded ribbons as well.

The last day of the Fair will be Saturday, Sept. 6 and the annual Firefighter Olympics will begin in the morning at 10 a.m. In addition, there will be the Children's Barnyard from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information visit freefair.org and see related photo galleries online at www.news-star.com.