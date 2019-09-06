Oklahoma Baptist edged past Washburn, 2-1, on Thursday night as a goal in the final minute of the match by senior Ruth King ensured that the Bison women’s soccer team started the 2019 campaign on the right foot.

“It was pure effort,” said OBU head coach Mike White. “I told the seniors this is their senior year and home field. I put it on their back and ran with it.”

The Bison could have been frustrated after seeing several golden chances parried away by Washburn’s Raegan Wells in the closing minutes of the match, but showed tenacity to secure victory. After Tori Kitchel’s strong effort in the 90th minute caused Wells to give up a rebound, King made sure she was in the right position for an easy tap in to break the deadlock.

“I think we did a great job of keeping everyone’s spirits high,” said King. “It kept us energized and ready to get that winning goal in the second half.”

Oklahoma Baptist and Washburn entered the break knotted up at 1-1, with OBU giving up a late goal in the 45th minute of action. The Bison had enjoyed a 1-0 lead up to that point thanks to a converted penalty by Reagan Mann in the 28th minute following a handball in the box by Washburn.

Action resumes at the OBU Soccer Complex on Saturday at 12 p.m. when Oklahoma Baptist (1-0) play host to Dallas Baptist (0-0-1).