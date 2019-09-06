Dale went 2-1 in McLoud Invitational games Thursday, upending Meeker, 6-1, and McLoud's JV, 12-0, before falling 4-3 to Harrah.

DALE— Dale went 2-1 in McLoud Invitational games Thursday, upending Meeker, 6-1, and McLoud’s JV, 12-0, before falling 4-3 to Harrah.

Addie Bell earned the mound win against Meeker, whiffing four, walking one and allowing six hits. Meeker’s run was unearned as the result of Dale’s only error.

Meeker committed five errors, leading to four unearned runs.

Dale put up seven hits with Maddie Conley’s double the only extra-base hit.

Emmie Idleman stole two of Dale’s five bases.

Despite garnering five extra-base hits to just one for Harrah, the Lady Pirates came up short.

Danyn Lang led Dale’s eight-hit attack with a triple and single. Bell also tripled. Anna Hester recorded two doubles and Conley had a two-bagger.

Lang allowed three runs in 2 1/3 innings. Bell went the final 2 2/3 innings, permitting one run.

Dale required just 2 ½ innings to blitz McLoud’s JV. Chase Caram homered, doubled and drove in four runs. Hester added two singles and drove in two runs.

Dale, 13-5, will tangle with Jones at 2:30 today at Dale. If Dale prevails, it would play for third place at 4 p.m. Saturday. A Dale loss against Jones would put them in Saturday’s 2 p.m. consolation championship game.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.