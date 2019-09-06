Inspirational concert

Collingsworth Family will perform Oct. 4

The Collingsworth Family will be in concert at First Baptist Church of Bartlesville at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. This inspirational concert is open to the public. A love offering will be taken. The church is located at 405 S. Cherokee Ave., Bartlesville. For information call the church at 918-336-6172.

— First Baptist Church of Bartlesville

Choir/Orchestra

A 100 voice choir with orchestra will perform Oct. 6

Great Hymns of Faith will perform a concert at First Baptist Church of Bartlesville at 6 p.m. Oct. 6. This inspirational concert is open to the public. The church is located at 405 S. Cherokee Ave., Bartlesville. For information call the church at 918-336-6172.

— First Baptist Church of Bartlesville