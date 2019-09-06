The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary sponsors a canned food drive for The Salvation Army of Shawnee which serves Pottawatomie, Seminole and Lincoln Counties.

Last year, the group was able to provide food baskets to benefit individuals in Lincoln, Pottawatomie, and Seminole counties. During the Christmas season, 800 children in the three counties received toys and clothing and 321families received food boxes for Christmas which totaled 1,305 individuals in the tri-county area. This could not happen without the generosity of so many. In addition to the food being used at Christmas, it is used at Thanksgiving, nightly in the Shelter, and all through the year, because needs don’t just disappear after the holidays.

The canned and non-perishable food drive this year is officially October 21 through November 1, with pick-up before the Thanksgiving holidays, Nov. 5, 6 and 7. However, individual schools may opt to schedule a shorter period for the drive. You will be contacted later to schedule a specific date and time for pick-up. With the large number of schools that participate, we must stagger the days that the food is picked up.

Please call, email or text Judy Harrell with any questions that you might have. She can be reached at 405-598-2606 (home), 405-642-8326 (cell) or by email: mandjharrell@gmail.com. Please put food in paper carton boxes or book boxes of that size to save everyone’s backs and write The Salvation Army on them along with the number of cans and what it is, such as; green beans.