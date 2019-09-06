Pitcher Shyann Shipman allowed only three hits in 13 innings Thursday as McLoud reeled off victories over Glencoe, 8-0; Chandler, 13-1; and Konawa, 8-2.

McLOUD –Pitcher Shyann Shipman allowed only three hits in 13 innings Thursday as McLoud reeled off victories over Glencoe, 8-0; Chandler, 13-1; and Konawa, 8-2.

Konawa didn’t register a hit in four innings but used four walks to score two runs.

MaKyna Higdon tripled and Lexie Boyer doubled as McLoud amassed nine hits. Skylee Hastings, Boyer and Higdon had two hits while Shipman fanned six .

Shipman one-hit Glencoe, registering 10 strikeouts in five innings.

Higdon had another triple. Callie Cardin, Jessie Wooten and Shipman notched two hits and Wooten drove in three runs.

Chandler recorded two singles and fanned six times against Shipman in four innings. Chandler’s run was unearned.

Boyer tripled while Rachelle Stephens, Wooten and Cardin doubled. Hastings and Shipman drove in three runs apiece.

McLoud will go up against Tecumseh at 2:30 today in Invitational action.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.