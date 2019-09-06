DALE — The Lady Pirates of Dale worked their way into Saturday’s third-place game of the McLoud Invitational with a 13-0 shellacking of Jones Friday.

The game was stopped after 2 ½ innings on a run rule. Jones gave up six runs in the first inning and seven runs in the second.

Dale, 14-5, combined six hits with eight walks and two Jones’ errors.

Chase Caram and Emmie Idelman tripled for the victors. Sam Hartman, Karl Landreth and Caram drove in two runs each.

Danyn Lang, Maddie Conley, Idelman, Hartman and Caram scored twice.

Lang earned the pitching win on a three-inning no-hitter. She fanned five and walked one.

The Lady Pirates will play in today’s 4 p.m. third-place game.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.