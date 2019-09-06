Eleven-year-old, Sydnee Spears, is the newly crowned 2019 National Young Miss Talent Queen.

The national pageant was held in Chickasha with over 100 contestants from several states attending. Sydnee clogged to Michael Jackson’s song, Beat It, for her talent and competed against 21 other talented young ladies in her age division. She was also awarded first runner up in the modeling and interview competition in her division.

Sydnee is a sixth grade student at Liberty Academy and is a member of Grace Dance Center competitive team where her clogging teacher, Emily Nickerson, assisted with her winning solo. She is the daughter of Michael and Lorrie Spears and sister of Parker, all of Shawnee. Proud grandparents are Jack and Joyce McIntyre of Meeker, and Mary Spears of Shawnee.