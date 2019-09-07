Shawnee Public Schools invited members of the community to the grand opening of the new and improved Stucker Wrestling Complex Friday, Sept. 6.

Representatives from Blue Zones spoke at the event and community members had the opportunity to tour the facility.

Funding for the remodel came from a portion of the $32,225,000 bond issue that was passed by voters in April of 2016.

Many upgrades have been made to the building and now that it's complete, the complex also serves as a safe room for the high school in case of weather emergencies.