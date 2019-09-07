CHOCTAW — Shawnee went 1-1 Friday at the Choctaw Tournament, losing 5-4 to Chickasha before rebounding for a 5-3 triumph over Stillwater.

Shawnee led Chickasha 3-2 entering the top of the seventh but the Chicks scored once to force extra innings.

Chickasha then scored two runs in the top of the eighth and held Shawnee to a single run in the bottom of the frame for the victory.

The Lady Wolves finished with eight hits as Tatum Sparks led the way at 2 of 4, a double and single. Sparks scored twice and drove in a run.

Anneca Anderson added two singles.

Anderson drove in two runs and was the hard-luck pitching loser. She gave up nine hits and two of Chickasha’s runs were unearned. Anderson registered nine strikeouts and walked just one batter.

Against Stillwater, Shawnee broke out of a 3-all tie with two runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Shawnee combined five hits, including a Sparks’ triple, with four walks.

Baylie Enright, Shawnee’s starting pitcher, permitted seven hits and three runs in five innings. She whiffed four.

Reliever Stormee Reed didn’t give up a hit in one inning of work. She fanned one.

Shawnee will continue Choctaw Tournament play Saturday against Choctaw and Tuttle.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.

.