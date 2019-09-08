Northeast

Kaw: September 3. Elevation 7 ft. above normal, water 80s and muddy. Striped bass hybrids fair on crankbaits, hair jigs, jigs, lipless baits, live shad, sassy shad, shad, spoons and topwater lures below the dam, along channels, main lake, points, riprap, bridges and main lake humps. Crappie fair on jigs, live bait, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, in coves, riprap and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, live bait, live shad, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along flats, inlet and main lake. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: August 29. Elevation above normal, water 85. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits in coves. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: August 30. Elevation above normal, water 70 and cloudy. Trout fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait, small lures and worms below the dam and non-current areas. Current 24 hour generation of 4,500 cfs has made fishing challenging. Look for areas out of current. Report submitted by Jerry Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

McMurtry: September 2. Elevation normal, water 84 and semi-murky. Channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, stinkbait, shad and hotdogs along dam riprap, docks and creek channels. Crappie fair on jigs, grubs, minnows, worms and beetle spins at 12-18 ft. around dam structures, docks, brush piles, standing timber, island brush piles and docks. Largemouth bass good on flukes, swim baits, jerk baits and buzz baits in northern coves, shorelines with willow, brush piles, rocky drop-offs, west side shorelines, southwest coves and dam riprap. Waterfowl hunting leases are located in the northwest portions of the lake. Boaters please be advised during waterfowl hunting season.

Sooner: September 1. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure. Blue catfish fair on cut bait in coves and along flats. Saugeye good on crankbaits and lipless baits in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Canton: August 31. Elevation above normal, water clear. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on shad and slabs in the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Foss: September 2. Elevation 1/4 ft. below normal, water lower 90s. Catfish fair to good on stinkbait along the north side close to brush. Striped bass hybrids fair on live bait drifting along the dam. Crappie slow. Walleye slow to fair on worms. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

Ft. Supply: September 3. Elevation above normal, water 80s. Channel catfish slow on stinkbait in the main lake. Fishing is still slow. Report submitted by Mark Reichenberger, game warden stationed in Woodward County.

Arbuckle: August 31. Elevation above normal, water 83 and stained in upper arms and coves. Largemouth bass fair on topwater lures early morning and good on square-billed crankbaits and flukes. Smallmouth bass good on topwater lures and flukes early morning. Crappie good around docks and fair at 14-18 ft. around brush piles. White bass are up on flats in upper arms of creeks. Report submitted by Jack Melton.

Broken Bow: August 30. Elevation below normal, water 83. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on flukes and topwater lures along creek channels, main lake, points and river channel. Look for bass schooling in the mornings and afternoons. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: August 30. Elevation above normal, water 87 and murky. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on live shad, slabs and spoons in the main lake. Flathead catfish good on live bait and live shad along creek channels, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Jake Bersche, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: August 30. Elevation normal, water 85 and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: August 29. Elevation normal, water 94 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits in the main lake, around points and river channel. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and stinkbait in coves, inlet and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: August 30. Elevation normal, water clear. Trout excellent on PowerBait, small lures, tube jigs and worms along channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: August 30. Elevation above normal, water 83. Largemouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, flukes and topwater lures around brush structure, points and standing timber. Channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and stinkbait along creek channels and river mouth. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: August 30. Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on spinnerbaits and topwater lures in coves, creek channels and points. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure and creek channels. Channel catfish good on cut bait and punch bait along creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: August 30. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, lipless baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and tube jigs around brush structure, points, riprap, river channel and shorelines. Striped bass good on bill baits, lipless baits, live bait, live shad and shad along riprap, river channel, river mouth, rocks and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, live shad, shad, stinkbait and sunfish along flats, inlet, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Allen Couch, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: August 30. Elevation normal, water 84. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crawfish, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along channels, flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs and tube jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: August 31. Elevation normal, water 80. Striped bass good on Alabama rigs, cut bait, shad, slabs and topwater lures below the dam, main lake and around points. Topwater action is great in early mornings and late evenings near Washita Point to Platter Flats. Topwater fishing has been producing a great quantity of small boxfish if anglers are looking for larger fish they should use live bait or use sinking lures beneath smaller surface feeding fish (only two striped bass over 20" per angler). Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, live bait and shad below the dam. Crappie fishing is hit or miss beneath docks where structure is present depths from 15-25 ft. has been the producing crappie. Lake fishing has been good the past week with the rains cooling off water temps fish bite should be good the days following. Below the dam, fish numbers are still good but mostly small striped bass are being caught. Anglers should use cut or live bait with casting cork or free lining. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: August 30. Elevation above normal, water clear. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures along channels, points and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, shad and stinkbait below the dam, along channels, main lake and points. Crappie good on minnows and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, channels, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

Altus-Lugert: September 1. Elevation dropping, water 83 and clear. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around docks and rocks. Channel catfish fair on punch bait, stinkbait and worms below the dam and river channel. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.

Ellsworth: September 1. Elevation below normal, water 84 and murky. Blue and channel catfish fair drifting cut bait, punch bait and shad in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Ft. Cobb: September 3. Elevation normal, water upper 80s and cloudy. Channel and blue catfish fair on juglines baited with cut bait and live bait in deep water along channels and main lake. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Waurika: August 30. Elevation normal, water 80s and murky. Walleye and saugeye fair on crankbaits along the dam and riprap. Crappie good on minnows and tube jigs around docks and rocks. Largemouth bass fair on small lures and spinnerbaits along shorelines and standing timber.