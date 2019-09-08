OBU’s Warren M. Angell College of Fine Arts invites church leaders to attend the “To Tell the Story” conference Oct. 1-2 on the OBU campus in Shawnee. Registration is now open until Sept. 17.

The conference is designed for pastors, worship leaders, church staff members and congregants to offer the expertise of OBU faculty members in order to enhance the abilities within local churches to share the story of the Gospel, particularly through weekly worship services.

The conference will offer a variety of breakout sessions led by various College of Fine Arts faculty. Sessions include Dr. Patty Nelson, associate professor of music education, leading “One Generation Shall Praise Your Works to Another: Leading Children to Love the Psalms” and Jacob Yenish, assistant professor of theatre design, teaching “From the Shadow: An Introvert Considers Creativity and the Psalms.” Christi McGahan, instructor of journalism and mass media, will lead a session on “Video Story-Telling for Churches on a Budget,” while Dr. Hephzibah Dutt, assistant professor of theatre and director of theatre, will teach, “Story, Image, and Text: Preparing the Psalms for Corporate Worship.”

Additional sessions will be taught by Dr. Lee Hinson, professor of church music, with “Telling the Story of Grief: Psalms of Lament in Corporate Worship” and Dr. Louima Lilite, associate professor of music, leading, “A Servant-Leader’s Confession: Reflections on Psalm 51.” Corey Fuller, associate professor of graphic design and chair of the Division of Art and Design, will teach, “Lettering the Psalms: Illuminating the Text with Creative Hand-Lettering.”

Dr. Vickie Ellis, professor of communication arts and chair of the Division of Communication Arts, in conjunction with Scot Loyd, assistant professor of communication studies and director of forensics and debate, will lead, “Legacy of Lament: Integrating Practical Performance in Preaching the Psalms.” Dr. Chris Mathews, dean of the Warren M. Angell College of Fine Arts, rounds out the breakout session lineup with “Singing a New Old Song: Helping Your Congregation to Sing the Psalms.”

The conference will feature Dr. Ray Van Neste, dean of the School of Theology and Missions at Union University in Jackson, Tennessee. He will focus on The Psalms. The conference will begin Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 5:30 p.m. and will conclude Wednesday, Oct. 2, at noon.

In addition to teaching by Van Neste, students and faculty of the College of Fine Arts will offer a showcase of artistic ideas as examples of the creative incorporation of the Psalms into corporate worship. Those with expertise in singing, instrumental music, communications, drama, graphic design, journalism, media, and lighting and sound will present sessions intended to benefit churches as they proclaim the truths of scripture.

Registration for the conference is $30 per person, including dinner on Tuesday night. Attendees may bring a spouse for an additional $10. To view the full schedule and to register, visit www.okbu.edu/fine-arts/to-tell-the-story. Registration deadline is Sept. 17.

For more information about the Warren M. Angell College of Fine Arts at OBU, visit www.okbu.edu/fine-arts. For more information about OBU, visit www.okbu.edu.