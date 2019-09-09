DALE — The Pirates of Dale mopped up on Oktaha, 8-0, and Fletcher, 11-1, Monday to raise their record to 17-2.

David Herring stopped Oktaha on a six-inning seven-hitter. He registered six strikeouts and didn’t issue a walk.

Herring also ended the game with a 2-run home run in the sixth. He scored three times

Jono Johnson chipped in with two singles and drove in two runs. Cade McQuain had a run-scoring single.

Ike Shirey and Dallen Forsyhe combined on a four-inning five-hitter against Fletcher. Shirey, in three innings, allowed four hits.

Tanner Collins went 2 for 3, including a 2-run home run as part of an eight-run third innings. McQuain had a RBI double. Jono Johnson had a double, single and three runs batted in.

Saturday, Dale captured the Latta Tournament championship with a 3-2 decision over Silo.

Down 1-0 entering the bottom of the fifth, Herring collected a run-scoring single and another run scored on an error. Herring followed that up with a RBI single in the sixth.

Jaxon Wright earned a complete-game pitching victory.

Dale will engage Tushka at 1 p.m. Thursday in opening-round play of the Silo Tournament..

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.