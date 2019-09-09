Oklahoma Baptist University recently took the top spot in the state of Oklahoma in Washington Monthly’s 2019 College and University Rankings. OBU ranked as the top bachelor’s college in Oklahoma for 2019, ranking ahead of the four other Oklahoma institutions on the list.

Washington Monthly also ranked OBU nationally as a “Best Bang for the Buck” university in the Southern region of the United States. The University ranked 55 out of 203 universities who made the list. The ranking is based on the best educational value for the money based on “net” price, how well universities graduate students they admit and whether those students go on to earn at least enough to pay off their loans.

The rankings were published by Washington Monthly, an online and print news magazine in Washington, D.C. The rankings give high marks to institutions that contribute to society, enroll low-income students, help them graduate and don’t charge a fortune to attend. The publication differs from other college ranking guides by focusing on what colleges and their alumni do for their country as a whole.

For more information about OBU, visit www.okbu.edu.