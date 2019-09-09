The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 15-year-old from Ada died Monday morning in a crash in Seminole County.

The accident occurred about 12:25 a.m. on SH 56 and NS 3605, which is about four miles south of Sasakwa.

A 2012 Chrysler sedan, driven by a juvenile male, 15, was eastbound on SH 56 when the vehicle departed the roadway to the left, the OHP said. The driver lost control of the vehicle and re-entered the roadway, then exited the roadway to the right before striking a fence and utility pole, troopers said, with the vehicle overturning two times and ejecting a passenger.

The driver, whose name was not released by OHP, died at the scene from head injuries. His passenger, a 17-year-old boy male from Ada, was taken by MediFlight helicopter ambulance to OU Medical Center, where he was treated for unspecified injuries and released. That teen's name also was not released.

Troopers said unsafe speed was cause of the collision.