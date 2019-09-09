CHOCTAW — Shawnee fell to 5-11 Saturday with setbacks to Washington, 10-3, and Tuttle, 4-2, at the Choctaw Tournament.

Washington trailed Shawnee 3-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth but scored seven runs.

The Lady Wolves committed six errors, leading to eight unearned runs off starter Stormee Reed. Reed registered eight strikeouts, walked six and gave up five hits in 4 1/3 innings. Reliever Scotlyn Wilson, in a 2/3-inning stint, was touched for one run on one hit.

Shawnee collected eight hits. Kali Kasterke, Carly Torbett and Anneca Anderson recorded two hits apiece with Anderson driving in two runs.

Tuttle hurler Sydne Baker four-hit Shawnee, which scored both of its runs in the fourth inning.

Tatum Sparks doubled for Shawnee’s only extra-base hit.

Anderson took the loss after giving up eight hits and striking out six.

The Lady Wolves will travel to Piedmont for a 6 p.m. game today, then entertain Muskogee at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.