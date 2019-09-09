OKLAHOMA CITY — Addie Bell and Anna Hester combined for a five-inning no-hitter Monday, propelling Dale to a 14-0 run-rule win over Crossings Christian.

Bell fanned five in the first three innings. Hester had two strikeouts and walked one in two innings.

Dale posted five hits to go along with 11 walks and five Crossings Christian errors.

Emmie Idelman led Dale with a double, single, run and two runs batted in.

Saturday, Dale defeated McLoud 9-3 in the third-place game of the McLoud Invitational.

Bell fueled an 11-hit attack with a double, two singles and four runs batted in. Chase Caram and Maddie Conley homered with Conley going 2 for 4 with two RBI.

Sam Hartman and Idelman doubled. Idelman drove in two runs and scored three times.

Bell earned the pitching win with a six-hitter.

Dale, 15-5, will play host to Wellston at 4:30 today, then travel to Luther Thursday for a 4:30 matchup.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.